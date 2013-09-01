Media player
Athletes say more Special Olympics investment needed
Athletes at this year's Special Olympics in Bath have called for more investment and sponsorship to enable athletes to compete at a higher level.
Those taking part at the games raise the money themselves to enter.
The Special Olympics, for people with intellectual disabilities, are being held in Bath and 1,700 athletes are taking part over the four-day event.
01 Sep 2013
