Barn owl numbers down after floods
The number of barn owls in the Westcountry is in decline and last winter's floods are partly to blame, wildlife experts have said.
A conservation project in Somerset has revealed numbers there have dropped by 60% in the last year.
Now farmers are being asked to support efforts to save the barn owl from extinction.
12 Aug 2013
