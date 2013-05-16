Colour Sgt Dominic Conway with his two sons
Royal Marine: 'My wife definitely has the harder job'

Colour Sgt Dominic Conway from 40 Commando and his wife Rebecca share their experience of what it's like being apart for months at a time.

The unit has recently completed its fourth and final deployment to Afghanistan and is due to hold a homecoming parade in Taunton on Thursday, 16 May.

A medals ceremony will be held later that day at Norton Manor Camp near Taunton, where the unit is based.

