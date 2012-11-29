Hedgehog
Centre looks after 'record numbers' of hedgehogs after rain

A rescue centre in Somerset says it is caring for a record number of hedgehogs following a wet summer and the more recent downpours.

BBC reporter Rachael Canter spoke to Jules Bishop and Pippa Gibb, staff at Prickles Hedgehog Rescue in Cheddar, about the problem.

