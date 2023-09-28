Chasing storms is more than just a hobby for Vicky Royce-Pagett, it is a "compulsion".

The 48-year-old mother, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, set up the Midlands Storm Chasers Facebook group 13 years ago.

She devotes hours each day to studying climate charts and driving around the country on the hunt for powerful thunderstorms.

During Storm Agnes she said she had only had three hours sleep, as she kept her 70,000 followers updated with the latest information.

Produced and edited by Louise Brierley. Filmed by Sukhwinder Doal.