Hundreds of thousands of people gathered to watch a famous air show.

RAF Cosford Air Show, in Shropshire, welcomed visitors from across the country.

The Red Arrows took to the blue skies and there was parachute display from an RAF C-130 aircraft for the very last time.

Also on Sunday, a tribute was held for the 80th anniversary of The Dambusters Raid, where RAF members bombed three dams in Germany in 1943.