Halloween scene as ghostly webbing covers tree

Halloween appears to have come early in Shrewsbury where a tree is covered in a ghostly silk webbing.

But conservationists said this is a natural phenomenon we do not have to be scared of, instead we should celebrate it.

The caterpillars of bird-cherry ermine moths create a protective web when looking for food.

The natural spectacle in Meole Brace does not damage the tree, the Butterfly Conservation said.

"This is something to be celebrate," Dr Phil Sterling said