More than 300 personnel from RAF Cosford in Shropshire have been rehearsing for their part in the coronation on 6 May, lining the route in London.

They were at Cosford on Wednesday before departing for RAF Halton on Thursday to take part in wider rehearsals in Buckinghamshire and London.

The coronation will be special for Warrant Officer Clare Horler, as it will be her last day in uniform before she retires after 37 years' service.

Many from Cosford were also on duty during the Queen’s state funeral last year.