An under-12s football team have had a session with Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman, after raising £21,000 to help a team-mate's family.

The Meerkats under-12s from Shrewsbury knew they were attending the England women's team base at St George's Park in Staffordshire.

But the players had no idea Wiegman would lead the session.

The team originally set a target of £2,000 to help support a family when the father was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Their efforts won the girls a mutual respect award as part of a scheme being run by the Football Association and a sponsor.