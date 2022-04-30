A charity has seen an increase in the number of people over the age of 50 reporting to have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol.

With You, in Shropshire, provides free and confidential support to adults struggling with substance abuse.

John, 67, says he has a long history with alcohol - but when his wife passed away 18 months ago - his issues deepened.

He has since sought help from the charity and is now more than 90 days abstinent.

The Shropshire arm of a national charity backed a study by Drink Wise, Age Well in 2016, that found there are many issues which force people to turn to drink.