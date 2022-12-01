'I drove patient to hospital myself' - GP

A GP said she had to take a patient to casualty in her "little Fiat 500" when an ambulance did not come.

Dr Charlotte Hart, based at Radbrook Green Surgery in Shrewsbury, added the festive period was the busiest she had experienced in a 20-year GP career.

She described a peak in patients on 28 December as "horrendous".

Dr Hart said of the lift she gave a few weeks ago that the "ambulance hadn't come because they were backed up at the hospital".

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was working hard to prevent delays, but depended on hospitals admitting patients quickly.