A conservation charity is looking for more volunteers to help it restore ancient hedgerows.

CPRE Shropshire has more than 20 sites across the county where planting will take place over the winter.

It is the second year of a £75,000 Hedgerow Heroes project, and the first hedge of 2022 was laid 16 miles west of Shrewsbury, near Stapeley Hill

The UK is one of the world's most nature-depleted countries - in the bottom 10% globally and last among the G7 group of nations, according to latest data.

CPRE Shropshire hopes to plant 3.4 miles (5.5km) of new native mixed species hedgerow in the county, and the charity is also running hedge laying courses.

A film by John Bray