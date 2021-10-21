Shopkeepers have voiced their anger at proposals to revamp Oakengates town centre which could see their stores demolished.

Telford and Wrekin Council is set to submit plans to redevelop the main shopping area using cash from the government's Towns Fund.

But several traders said they had been told their premises could be demolished and have criticised the support offered by the local authority.

The council said it was continuing discussions with retailers and people would be able to comment on the planning application when it was submitted.