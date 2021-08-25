Flying miniature Red Arrows and putting smiles on people's faces at air shows is "just fantastic", a father and son team said.

While not linked to the RAF aerobatic team, the third-scale models are exact replicas of the famous planes and were built by Steven Bishop, 60, and his 33-year-old son Matthew.

They cost £10,000 each, are powered by a small jet engine and can reach a top speed of 180mph (290kph).

The pair, from Telford in Shropshire, said they have won several international competitions and regularly perform at air shows around the world, flying the models by remote control.

"We do it because we love it," Steven said. "The enjoyment is just fantastic, to put smiles on people's faces."