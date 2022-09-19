A soldier from Shropshire has been in charge of all the military and ceremonial aspects of the state funeral.

Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew "Vern" Stokes, from Coalbrookdale in Telford, was responsible for the procession that involved 4,000 military personnel.

Ahead of the coffin's procession, he was met by a ripple of applause as he carried out an inspection of the Mall.

Speaking to the BBC the day before, he said: "It is a lot of pressure, but we're set and ready to deliver on behalf of the Queen."

GSM Stokes, of the Coldstream Guards, has also been responsible for the ceremonial aspects of Trooping the Colour, and oversaw the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral last year.