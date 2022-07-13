Police and council workers were reluctant to properly investigate cases of child sexual exploitation because they feared racial tensions would be inflamed.

An investigation looking at decades of sexual abuse in Telford heard police failed to target south Asian men because it would have been "too politically incorrect."

The inquiry's chair Tom Crowther QC said police had "withdrawn" from one area, describing it as a "shameful abrogation" of their basic duty.

West Mercia Police and Telford and Wrekin Council apologised for failings.