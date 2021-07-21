A farmer who found bin bags fly-tipped on his land said he had them delivered to a person whose address was found inside the bags.

Clive Bailye discovered the rubbish left on his farm near Lichfield, Staffordshire.

Documents inside revealed the address of a person and one of his staff delivered the bags to them, he said.

Mr Bailye posted a video of the return on Twitter and added "fly-tip in our fields and we will bring it back".

In a separate tweet he said he was tired of having to clean up dumped rubbish at his own cost.