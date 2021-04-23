Viral sensation Jackie Weaver certainly has the authority now as she stars in a new campaign to encourage people to get involved with their local town and parish councils.

Ms Weaver, who lives in Prees in Shropshire, shot to unlikely fame in a viral video of a chaotic Handforth Parish Council meeting during lockdown.

She is now using her platform, along with the National Association of Local Councils, to get more people involved with politics in their local community.

Ms Weaver said "hardly anybody knows about the great work" town and parish councillors do and added more young and people from diverse backgrounds should be involved with their local councils.