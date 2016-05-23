A father has had a tattoo of his daughter's birthmark to make sure she grows up "happy and comfortable with the skin she has got".

Karl Bailey, of Ellesmere, Shropshire, got the shape of Isla's large birthmark on her back tattooed on to his leg.

Isla, five, has Congenital Melanocytic Naevi, which causes dark, often hairy and lumpy birthmarks all over the skin.

Mr Bailey said he hoped the public would ask about the tattoo so he can raise awareness of the condition.