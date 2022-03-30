Richard Stanton and Rhiannon Davies's daughter Kate died hours after her birth in March 2009.

The midwife leading a review into maternity failings at Shropshire hospitals says it will set out a blueprint for safe care.

The inquiry, led by Donna Ockenden, the largest of its kind in the NHS's history, is due to publish its findings at 10:00 BST on Wednesday.

The interim report published in December 2020 found some mothers were blamed for their babies' deaths.

Richard Davies said the report "gifted the NHS the opportunity to learn".