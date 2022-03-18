Shropshire man's minibus helps Ukrainian war refugees
A Shropshire man is supporting the relief effort on the Slovakia/Ukraine border by helping to transport refugees.
Paul Latham, from Loppington, near Wem, wanted to help those affected by the war in Ukraine. He has raised more than £10,000 and donated a minibus.
Paul and his brother Johnny drove to Slovakia at the weekend and have been providing a vital shuttle bus service.
He said the Ukrainian people he had met were "completely shell-shocked".