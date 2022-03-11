Explosions have been heard and there are reports of someone being injured, crews at the scene of a barn fire say.

Firefighters are at the Kingsnordley area, near Bridgnorth, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service saying there are reports of one casualty with burns.

Residents living nearby are urged to keep windows and doors shut.

The A458 and A442 are shut due to the fire response and drivers are advised to avoid the area and keep away from the incident.