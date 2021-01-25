A family home in Shropshire has flooded for the fourth time in two years as the River Severn swells amid storms.

Siobhan Connor, who is staying in an upstairs room, says despite investing in flood boards, water has got in and flooded the lower half of her home.

"I’ve just turned all the electrics off, so I’ve got my head torch and obviously there is lots of food now defrosting in the freezer," she said.

“It is the same thing; same again - I don’t feel like I’ve recovered from the last three floods really."