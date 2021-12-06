Rowers who completed a 3,000-mile (4,800 km) challenge of crossing the Atlantic from the Canary Islands to Antigua said they felt "exhilaration and relief" after their fundraising feat.

Brothers Gary and Stuart Richards joined Stuart Shepherd and Martin Skehan on the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge that began on 12 December.

The Wrekin Rowers quartet from Shropshire have been recalling the scenes that greeted them on arrival on dry land, the wobbly legs from weeks at sea, and the hole in their craft caused by the spearing nose of a marlin.

Speaking to BBC Midlands Today, Stuart Richards said: "It wasn't all about racing and doing this as fast as we can, there was a massive backing from home which really touched us all emotionally to a point which I don't know we'll ever totally understand."

The group achieved their goal of reaching £100,000 for Severn Hospice and the Royal National Institute of Blind People.