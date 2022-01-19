MP apologises for comments over bullying probe

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski has issued a personal apology to the House of Common for "undermining" an initial apology he gave for bullying staff.

A Parliamentary panel had ordered him to apologise for his behaviour towards committee staff as he faced IT problems during the first lockdown.

Despite apologising in June 2021, he faced a fresh investigation over separate comments made to the media at the time.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, he said he sincerely apologised for his conduct and the "further harmful effect on the complainants".