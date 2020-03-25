A globetrotting UK couple who became stranded in a camper van in Turkey for 18 months during the pandemic have decided to continue their worldwide trip.

Chris and Marianne Fisher, from Shropshire, have more than 65,000 people following their TREAD the Globe YouTube channel. The couple left their home in January 2020 at the start of the Covid crisis and stayed in a car park in Istanbul when travel restrictions came into force.

Their plan was to travel around the globe through Russia, but that's not currently possible. So they have returned to Telford and plan to fly to Charleston, in the US state of South Carolina, in early January to continue their trip in the opposite direction.

After journeying across the bottom of the US, they want to head to Korea and then enter Russia if restrictions are lifted.

Video journalist: John Bray