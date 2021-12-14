The family of a 17-year-old boy from Shropshire who was found dead on a country road hhave made a fresh appeal for information about him.

Dylan Price's body was found near Bishop's Castle, during the early hours of 19 September. He had injuries consistent of being hit by a vehicle, police said.

His mother Louise Price said: "It will never bring Dylan back but as a family we just want some sort of closure".

She added: "All of us as a family are really struggling to see how somebody would just leave him on the road."

Mrs Price has cervical cancer and has spent the last five weeks back and forth from hospital receiving treatment.

She said "cancer and stress do not go together at all" and is desperate for answers over her son's death.