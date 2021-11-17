A resident of a small town in Shropshire is warning of the issue of the rising price of heating homes in rural communities.

Bishop's Castle only has a population of about 1,800 people and none of the properties in the town are connected to a mains gas supply.

This means many residents, including Keith Whiddon, are forced to use oil and wood burners to fuel their homes and generate hot water.

Mr Whiddon said it is expensive, there is not a lot of fuel relief and wants more support from the government.

He highlights the recent grant from the government to replace gas boilers does not apply to oil boilers like his and homes in Bishop's Castle "leak heat and cost more than modern houses".

