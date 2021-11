Peter Davies, 86, has been working on the same farm in Shropshire for the past 60 years.

The farm worker has been part of the team at Harnage Estates, near Cressage, since 1961, and described himself as a "jack of all trades, master of none".

Mr Davies has filled a number of roles over the years, including general agricultural worker, gamekeeper, lorry driver and bee-keeper.

He works four days a week and said he had no plans to retire.