An 82-year-old man who has dementia has achieved his lifelong dream of playing the famous Wurlitzer organ at Blackpool Tower.

Danny O'Ryan, from Oswestry in Shropshire, struggles with his memory, but still has great musical ability, and has been playing the piano since he was four years old.

After being diagnosed with dementia three years ago, his wife Carole has been determined to give Danny a series of experiences to treasure.

The couple have been married for 47 years and through Danny achieving his dreams Carole wants to show that people with dementia can still live life to the full.