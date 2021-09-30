A police officer who led an investigation into the online abuse of a West Brom footballer has said it shows people using racist language can be caught on social media.

PC Stuart Ward from West Midlands Police is the UK’s first dedicated hate crime officer within a football unit and his work led to the conviction of 50-year-old Simon Silwood for abuse aimed at Romaine Sawyers.

He warned there are lasting real-life consequences for those who are convicted.