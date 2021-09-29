A year ago, The Wildlife Trusts launched a project to restore 30% of the UK's land and seas for nature by 2030, and started an appeal to raise £30m.

The trusts raised more than £25m in 12 months and 35 projects are already under way.

One is at the Stiperstones National Nature Reserve in Shropshire.

With money raised to purchase 12 acres of acid grassland, harebells, yellow mountain pansies, stonechats and skylarks are set to thrive.