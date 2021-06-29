A police officer who unlawfully killed Dalian Atkinson by tasering him to the ground and kicking him in the head has been jailed for eight years.

Reacting to the sentence, Mr Atkinson's family branded Monk's actions "a callous attack and a terrible abuse of a police officer's position of trust".

"[Monk] then failed to give a full and honest account of what happened, including at his trial. We are pleased that all these factors have been reflected in the sentence."

They called for change in the way Black people, particularly men, are treated by police and the criminal justice system.

"As his fellow footballers take the knee, we hope that they will honour the memory of Dalian," they said.