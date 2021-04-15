Footage has been published online by an animal welfare pressure group following what it said was a four-month undercover investigation into the abuse of calves at a Shropshire livestock centre.

Animal Justice Project said the footage was filmed secretly at Oaklands Livestock Centre near Wem, at different times over several days between November and March and showed the animals being kicked and thrown.

The group said some of the calves came from farms supplying Muller.

The dairy giant told the BBC it expected bull calves sold by its farmers to be handled according to welfare standards "fully compliant with guidelines and best practice".

It added: "In light of this evidence of mistreatment, we are therefore instructing farmers to cease supplying Oaklands with immediate effect."

Sainsbury's, which is supplied by Muller, said it had processes to "prevent these unacceptable practices" and was urgently investigating.

The BBC has tried to contact the owner of Oaklands for a response.

Its owner previously told the Daily Mail his staff were at fault and it had stopped trading immediately.

The Animal Plant and Health Agency, an executive agency of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, told the BBC it was aware of the concerns and would investigate all allegations.