Two friends at a residential care home kept apart by the Covid-19 pandemic have been reunited in a specially-designed pod that allows them to interact safely.

John, 60, and Mary, 63, live in separate bungalows at the High Mount centre for people with learning disabilities in Telford, Shropshire.

Sharing their love of music and dancing has been on hold since March.

But they have been able to have fun again thanks to the pods made at Accord Housing Association's factory in Walsall, LoCaL Homes, which usually manufactures timber-framed houses.

The pods are heated and while a screen separates two sides, there is a microphone so people can speak to each other.