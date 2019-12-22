Amir Wilson, who stars in the latest adaptation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials, has said he is still coming to terms with life on screen.

The 16-year-old, from Shrewsbury, who plays Will Parry, began his acting life performing in local theatre productions.

He said there were many differences between performing on a stage and in front of a camera, but owed much to the lessons learned while part of the Get Your Wigl On company.