From Shrewsbury theatre to TV blockbuster
Amir Wilson, who stars in the latest adaptation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials, has said he is still coming to terms with life on screen.
The 16-year-old, from Shrewsbury, who plays Will Parry, began his acting life performing in local theatre productions.
He said there were many differences between performing on a stage and in front of a camera, but owed much to the lessons learned while part of the Get Your Wigl On company.
