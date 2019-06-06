WW2 veteran pilot takes 99th birthday flight in Shropshire
John Trotman celebrated his landmark 99th birthday behind the controls of a plane.
The highly-decorated veteran did two tours with Bomber Command during World War Two and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Bar.
He took to the skies from Sleap Airfield in Shropshire to celebrate his birthday and is planning to continue flying lessons so he can take another flight next year to mark 100 years.
