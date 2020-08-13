Water pours into McDonald's during storms

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Water pours into Telford McDonald's during storms
Social media footage shows the moment water pours from the ceiling at a McDonald's during storms.
It happened at Telford Wrekin Retail Park on Wednesday evening when flash flooding hit Shropshire.
The restaurant was evacuated by staff, a spokesperson said.
13 Aug 2020
