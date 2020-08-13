Water pours into McDonald's during storms
Water pours into Telford McDonald's during storms

Social media footage shows the moment water pours from the ceiling at a McDonald's during storms.

It happened at Telford Wrekin Retail Park on Wednesday evening when flash flooding hit Shropshire.

The restaurant was evacuated by staff, a spokesperson said.

