Paddleboard challenge to support therapy centre

Video

The father of an autistic boy is travelling 100 miles down the River Severn on a paddleboard to raise money for a centre that supports his son.

Duncan Liddell, from Stourbridge, in the West Midlands, is paddling downstream from Welshpool to Worcester over four days with his friend Matt Potter, from Shifnal, Shropshire.

The pair are raising money for Worcester Snoezelen, a multi-sensory centre in the city that supports children and adults with learning disabilities.

The centre had to close its doors in March during lockdown, and is now fundraising to ensure its survival.

On Wednesday, the team reached Shrewsbury, with Duncan and Matt supported by friends from Chelmarsh Sailing Club, near Bridgnorth.

Video journalist: John Bray