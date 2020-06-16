Elton John 'blown away' by students' music video

Media player
Elton John 'blown away' by Telford students' music video
A school cover of I'm Still Standing by Elton John found its way to the singer, who sent pupils a personal message to say it had "really cheered me up".
The video of the pupils' performance has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.
In the video message, Sir Elton said: "I watched it three times in a row because I couldn't believe how good you sang and played it.
"You did something brilliant and made a brilliant version of I'm Still Standing.
He also promises the students will be guests at a future show in the UK.
