Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Delight as family reunites after weeks apart
There were squeals of delight as a family had their first hugs after weeks of social distancing.
Like many, Hayley Matthews, 36, from Telford, Shropshire, was separated from her mother Rita Kenyon during lockdown.
But on Saturday they were reunited, after the government allowed single adults living alone to link with another household.
The family said news they were able to reunite was like "being let out of jail".
-
13 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-53035091/delight-as-family-reunites-after-weeks-apartRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window