The dawn chorus singing through lockdown

Lockdown: Shrewsbury's dawn chorus wakes up the town
With rush-hour traffic dramatically reduced because of the coronavirus lockdown, the dawn chorus can now be heard louder and longer.
BBC cameraman Geoff Ward captured the sights and sounds of early morning in Shrewsbury.
17 May 2020
