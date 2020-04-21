Video

Three shire horses have become unlikely social media stars during the coronavirus lockdown.

Joe, William and Alfie live and work at Acton Scott Historic Working Farm in Shropshire.

Since lockdown was announced four weeks ago, wagoner Simon Trueman and his partner Jak Hickman have produced 16 videos.

Fifteen of the films show the shire horses at work, while the other stars the farm's veteran donkey, Dusty.

The total number of views for the videos on Twitter has topped 55,000.

Video journalist: John Bray