'We can't go forward, we can't go back'

Coronavirus: Travelling Shropshire couple trapped in Turkey
A British couple who set off on a round-the-world trip in a camper van now find themselves trapped in a deserted public car park, in the Turkish capital, Istanbul.
Chris and Marianne Fisher, from Shropshire, left in January and have thousands of people following their Tread the Globe exploits online.
The coronavirus outbreak has left them as the sole residents of a £10-a-night car park, although they do have access to washing and toilet facilities at a neighbouring sports ground.
Video journalist: John Bray
25 Mar 2020
