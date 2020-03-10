Villagers buy their own 999 vehicle

Video

Residents have helped raise £30,000 to buy an emergency vehicle for their village’s community first responders.

The first aiders have been helping people in Albrighton, Shropshire, since 2004, but previously had to use their own vehicles in often hard-to-reach rural locations.

Now Dave Fitton, Craig Jones, Derek Mattinson and Stuart Morgan-Williams have a BMW X1 vehicle to use on 999 calls after a major fundraising drive over the last 12 months.

The Albrighton & Cosford Community First Responders volunteer to be on call to help critically injured patients if ambulance paramedics are not going to be on the scene quickly.

Video journalist: John Bray