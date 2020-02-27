B&B reopens after severe flooding

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shrewsbury flooding: B&B Darwin's Townhouse reopens
Flooding has caused £30,000 worth of damage to Darwin's Townhouse in Shrewsbury.
On Tuesday night owners of the B&B told the BBC flooding was just "inches" away from the first floor, which would have caused major problems.
Staff have worked around the clock so the business could reopen on Thursday.
27 Feb 2020
