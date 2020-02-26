Ironbridge flooding filmed from the air
Video

Helicopter footage shows scale of flooding in Ironbridge

Footage shot from a helicopter shows the full extent of the flooding which has badly hit Ironbridge in Shropshire.

The aerial shots show flooded streets and vehicles and houses surrounded by water.

Police say they are carrying out an immediate evacuation in the Wharfage area where temporary barriers in the area have become "overwhelmed"

