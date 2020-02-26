'The water doesn't seem to be going anywhere'
Shrewsbury home floods for the second time in eight days

Siobhan Connor lives with her father Michael and 12-year-old son Oscar in The Quarry opposite the River Severn in Shrewsbury.

Her house has flooded for the second time in the eight days.

The water was so strong it has pulled over furniture and damaged rooms, including the bathroom.

She said: “It’ll take months for us to try and get back to normal after this.”

