'Flood bus' helps trapped villagers

A publican is using an ex-army truck, known as the "flood bus", to get people in and out of a village in Shropshire cut off by flooding.

Roads in Pentre are impassable to cars, with some parts of the village under 5ft (152cm) of water.

John Bewley, who is the landlord of a nearby pub, also uses the vehicle to ferry in supplies.

A number of homes, that have not been flooded for 20 years, have been inundated for the second time in a week.