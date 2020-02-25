'Flood bus' helps trapped villagers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shropshire 'flood bus' helps people trapped in village
A publican is using an ex-army truck, known as the "flood bus", to get people in and out of a village in Shropshire cut off by flooding.
Roads in Pentre are impassable to cars, with some parts of the village under 5ft (152cm) of water.
John Bewley, who is the landlord of a nearby pub, also uses the vehicle to ferry in supplies.
A number of homes, that have not been flooded for 20 years, have been inundated for the second time in a week.
-
25 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-51635201/shropshire-flood-bus-helps-people-trapped-in-villageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window