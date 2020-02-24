Flooded garden where swans swim up to the window

Media player
The flooded Shrewsbury garden with swans and ducks
The sofa is raised on bricks, the plug sockets are soaked, and in the 'engulfed' garden, swans and ducks swim right up to the window.
For Chris Allen in flooded Shrewsbury on Monday, this was the new normal.
Another foot of water, he said, and "we'll really be in trouble".
24 Feb 2020
